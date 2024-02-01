McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $341.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $291.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.17 and its 200 day moving average is $280.33. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.