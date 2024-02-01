Head to Head Contrast: GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SpringBig and GEMALTO NV/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -41.31% N/A -141.70% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SpringBig and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SpringBig has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and GEMALTO NV/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.37 million 0.18 -$13.08 million ($0.38) -0.31 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats SpringBig on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

