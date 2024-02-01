Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $44.33

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

