Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

