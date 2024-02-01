Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $37.83

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.
ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Ichor stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 2.05.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
