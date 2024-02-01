Citigroup Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $244.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

EXP opened at $226.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

