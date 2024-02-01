Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $41.50

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. Analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

