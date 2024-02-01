Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $147.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.3 %

BMI stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $112.12 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $30,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

