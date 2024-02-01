Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CLB opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

