Argus Initiates Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Argus began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised CAVA Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

CAVA opened at $46.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

