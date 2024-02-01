Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

DB stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

