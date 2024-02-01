Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $15.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 97.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,563 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

