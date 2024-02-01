Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $678.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $610.00 to $678.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.67.

INTU opened at $631.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.18 and a 200 day moving average of $548.14. The company has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

