Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $245.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.62. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.