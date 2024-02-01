Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,018 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

