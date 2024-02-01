Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

SDGR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

