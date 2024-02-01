UBS Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

