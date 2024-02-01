Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,674,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

