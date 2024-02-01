Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Repsol Stock Down 0.8 %

Repsol Increases Dividend

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Repsol has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3446 per share. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

