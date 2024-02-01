Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL opened at $21.61 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

