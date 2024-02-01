Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.32.

NYSE DG opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $237.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

