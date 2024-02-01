Citigroup Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $82.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of WAL opened at $63.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $77,957,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

