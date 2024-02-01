Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Oppenheimer Price Performance
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%.
Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1,225.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
