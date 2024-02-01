Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $113.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $110.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

