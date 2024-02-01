Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Cut to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.71%.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 38.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

