Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

TAP stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

