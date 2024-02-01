Analyzing U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 0.00 -$2.86 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $453,000.00 6.10 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies -9,032.01% -1,962.97% -291.90%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About U.S. Stem Cell

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its pipeline products include MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company also offers various courses for physicians and other health care professionals. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.