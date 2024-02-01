Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CUBI stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,699 shares of company stock worth $610,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

