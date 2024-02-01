SouthState Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

