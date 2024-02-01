Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

