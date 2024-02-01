Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

