Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of CZNC opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
