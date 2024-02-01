Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CZNC opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

