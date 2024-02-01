Truist Financial Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $145.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.