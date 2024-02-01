Head-To-Head Contrast: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyperfine and Fc Global Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 121.96%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -477.10% -43.01% -39.52% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hyperfine and Fc Global Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $9.77 million 7.84 -$73.16 million ($0.66) -1.62 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

