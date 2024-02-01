International Paper to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

IP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

