TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $83.69 on Monday. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.