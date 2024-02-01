Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 6.4 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.