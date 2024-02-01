Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,045,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

