DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

First Bank Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 153.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,329,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

