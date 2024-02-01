Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

