StockNews.com Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Hold

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

EXC stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

