StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TARO stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.