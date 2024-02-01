Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,091 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

