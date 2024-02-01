Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

