MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 368,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,963,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $763.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

