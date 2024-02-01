Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $14.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.19 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.