AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at AbbVie

ABBV opened at $164.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.