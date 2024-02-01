Reviewing Bone Biologics (BBLG) and Its Rivals

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -85.25% -78.73% -19.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bone Biologics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 379 1146 2361 95 2.55

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Bone Biologics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.07 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.27 billion $111.57 million 30.14

Bone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bone Biologics peers beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

