Reviewing Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) & Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -28.00% -26.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewise Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antibe Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Edgewise Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 38.97 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -1.26 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.64 million ($1.42) -12.56

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. The company also develops EDG-7500, a small molecule for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other severe cardiac disorders. In addition, it develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. The Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

