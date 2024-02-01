Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,808 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

